Ren 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.09 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Ren has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $45.81 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ren (REN) represents a significant advancement in the blockchain space, providing a decentralized platform for the secure and private transfer of assets across different blockchains. This not only facilitates greater liquidity within the DeFi ecosystem but also addresses the longstanding issue of blockchain interoperability. With its innovative approach and practical applications, Ren is poised to play a crucial role in the evolution of decentralized finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

