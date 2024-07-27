RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 2.2 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $224.46 on Monday. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 36.82 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

