Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.96

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.96 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 136946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

Repsol Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Repsol, S.A. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Repsol Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.34. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

