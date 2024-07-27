Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RSG. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.69.

Get Republic Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RSG opened at $190.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.85.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 20.8% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.