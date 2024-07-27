Residential REIT ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:HAUS)

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.
Residential REIT ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of HAUS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,782 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.
Residential REIT ETF Company Profile
