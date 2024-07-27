ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $204.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.20.

NYSE:RMD opened at $197.04 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $229.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,834 shares of company stock worth $9,694,137. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ResMed by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

