Reviewing Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 0.49% 11.27% 5.33% Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -9.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. 56.0% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $5.44 billion 2.06 $161.15 million $0.18 424.86 Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Parsons and Plum Acquisition Corp. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Parsons and Plum Acquisition Corp. I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 0 1 8 1 3.00 Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Parsons presently has a consensus price target of $85.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.81%. Given Parsons’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Parsons is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Summary

Parsons beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. The Critical Infrastructure segment provides management, design, and engineering services, as well as offers leveraging sensor solutions. This segment develops digital solutions for next generation aviation, rail and transit, bridges, roads, and highways; and provides water and wastewater treatment systems; AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber systems integration services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

