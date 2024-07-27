Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years. Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 52.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $30.54.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

