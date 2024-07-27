Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Ribbon Communications updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

RBBN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 681,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $564.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

