Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $549.25

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 549.25 ($7.10) and traded as high as GBX 571.60 ($7.39). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 568 ($7.35), with a volume of 1,224,355 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMV has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.41) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 483 ($6.25) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 602.67 ($7.79).

Rightmove Stock Down 1.4 %

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,333.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 554.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 549.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

