Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.70%.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,908. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

