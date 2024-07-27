Robert W. Baird Increases Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $52.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZION. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.06.

ZION opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,778 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

