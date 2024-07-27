Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Rogers updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,823. Rogers has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $170.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

