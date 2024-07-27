Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Rogers updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.
Rogers Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ROG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,823. Rogers has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $170.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average of $117.82.
Rogers Company Profile
