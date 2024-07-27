Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Rogers updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.
Rogers Stock Performance
Shares of ROG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.15. 333,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,823. Rogers has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $170.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82.
About Rogers
