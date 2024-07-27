Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Rogers updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.15. 333,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,823. Rogers has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $170.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average is $117.82.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

