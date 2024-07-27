Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $300.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $297.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHR. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.88.

NYSE DHR opened at $274.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.16 and its 200 day moving average is $249.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $277.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $4,866,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $29,578,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,775 shares of company stock valued at $21,802,690. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

