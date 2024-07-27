Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $500.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $517.39.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $417.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $496.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 41,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

