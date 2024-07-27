Royal Bank of Canada Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $190.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.93.

Shares of GE stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $184.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kintegral Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $395,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $889,000. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,090.2% in the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in General Electric by 40.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

