Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FCX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.07.

FCX stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

