Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,014 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $22,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,884 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,485 over the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.0 %

RCL stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.56. 3,435,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

