Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.
NYSE RCL opened at $153.56 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.84.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.25.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
