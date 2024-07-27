RTX (NYSE:RTX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.69.

RTX opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $115.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in RTX by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 709,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 21.1% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

