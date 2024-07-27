RTX (NYSE:RTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.350-5.450 EPS.
RTX Stock Performance
Shares of RTX opened at $113.95 on Friday. RTX has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $115.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
RTX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.
Insider Transactions at RTX
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.69.
About RTX
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
