Rune Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Rune has a total market cap of $91,167.49 and approximately $45,207.01 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $4.65 or 0.00006819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 4.69053863 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $50,831.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

