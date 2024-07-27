Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.90-12.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.04. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.17 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $132.17. The company had a trading volume of 301,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $136.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.86.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

