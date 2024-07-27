Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share.
Ryder System Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of R opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $136.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.29.
Ryder System Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.86.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
