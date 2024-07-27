Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.73

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 3937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Salzgitter Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salzgitter AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Salzgitter Cuts Dividend
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Salzgitter
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.