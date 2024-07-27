Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.00

Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.02). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.98), with a volume of 46,227 shares changing hands.
Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76. The company has a market cap of £53.95 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) Company Profile
Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.
