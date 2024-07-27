Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

