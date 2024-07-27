Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Short Interest Update

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 693.0 days.

Sanwa Stock Performance

Shares of SNWAF remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Friday. Sanwa has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.

Sanwa Company Profile

Sanwa Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel construction materials for commercial and residential construction in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers lightweight shutters, condominium doors, window shutters, exterior products, heavy-duty shutters, steel doors, partitions, stainless steel products, garage doors, operators, overhead doors, shutters, automatic doors, trucks/trailers, hinge doors, industrial doors, dock levelers, and aluminum store fronts, as well as maintenance services.

