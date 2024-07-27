Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF) Short Interest Update

Sanwa Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SNWAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 693.0 days.
Sanwa Stock Performance
Shares of SNWAF remained flat at $15.17 during midday trading on Friday. Sanwa has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.
Sanwa Company Profile
