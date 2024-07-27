Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,343. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,311.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

