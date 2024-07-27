Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $288.49

Schroder Income Growth (LON:SCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.49 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 288.50 ($3.73). Schroder Income Growth shares last traded at GBX 288.50 ($3.73), with a volume of 54,084 shares traded.

Schroder Income Growth Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 288.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.21 million, a PE ratio of 1,278.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Schroder Income Growth alerts:

Schroder Income Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Schroder Income Growth’s payout ratio is 6,086.96%.

Schroder Income Growth Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Income Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Income Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.