Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $273.73

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.73 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 269.03 ($3.48). Schroder Oriental Income shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.49), with a volume of 204,473 shares changing hands.

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £670.16 million, a PE ratio of 5,490.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 273.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 260.51.

Schroder Oriental Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Schroder Oriental Income’s payout ratio is 24,000.00%.

About Schroder Oriental Income

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

