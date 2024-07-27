Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
SCHG stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,882. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.36.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.