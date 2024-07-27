Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,882. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.