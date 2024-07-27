Scotiabank Boosts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$46.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IGM. TD Securities increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.17.

IGM Financial stock opened at C$39.44 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$30.34 and a 12 month high of C$41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.15. The stock has a market cap of C$9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.03. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of C$811.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$796.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 3.8664564 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 69.66%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

