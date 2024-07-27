Scotiabank Increases Propel (TSE:PRL) Price Target to C$26.50

Propel (TSE:PRL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Propel Price Performance

TSE:PRL opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. Propel has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

Get Propel alerts:

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.45 million.

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.