Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $113.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,648 shares of company stock worth $4,705,816 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $41,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

