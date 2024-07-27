Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SHIP has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

SHIP opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Featured Articles

