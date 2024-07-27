Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sega Sammy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.95. 3,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,196. Sega Sammy has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

