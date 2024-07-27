Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sega Sammy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.95. 3,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,196. Sega Sammy has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.
About Sega Sammy
