SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.88. The stock had a trading volume of 743,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,479. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock worth $8,406,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

