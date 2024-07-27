Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

