Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $79.42

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.42 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 80.10 ($1.04). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 79.70 ($1.03), with a volume of 1,471,586 shares trading hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -8,160.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -70,000.00%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

