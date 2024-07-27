ServiceNow’s (NOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $835.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $833.57.

NYSE NOW opened at $827.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a one year low of $527.24 and a one year high of $850.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $744.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $750.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

