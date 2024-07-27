Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 546.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seven & i Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,756. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Seven & i has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

