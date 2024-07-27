Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BTA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,472. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

