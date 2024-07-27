Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,150 LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

