Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,150 LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

About LTC Properties

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

