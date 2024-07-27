Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $148,515,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,609,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,947,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,506,000 after buying an additional 187,311 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,892,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after buying an additional 682,200 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,865. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

