Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 37,762 Shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) by 276.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,762 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of BioVie worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in BioVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of BioVie in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,880. BioVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

