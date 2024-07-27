Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.74. 537,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.84.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

