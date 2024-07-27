Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $6.05 on Friday, hitting $547.39. 3,520,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,375. The company has a market capitalization of $472.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $545.72 and its 200 day moving average is $520.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

