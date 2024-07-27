Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 884 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $89,855,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after purchasing an additional 142,623 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 369.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3,141.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 109,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 106,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,644,000 after purchasing an additional 96,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,269,976 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $151.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

